The Kardashian sisters pay tribute to the late father Robert Kardashian

The Kardashian brothers remember their beloved father on a very special day.
On Saturday, almost 17 years since Robert Kardashian Sr.After his premature death, his famous daughters and son went to social networks to honor him in what would have been his 76th birthday.
His firstborn Kourtney Kardashian, shared two photos of her with her father and sister Kim Kardashianfrom when they were young the size of a pint. "Happy birthday to my dad," wrote the founder of Poosh. Kris Jenner, who was married to Robert for 13 years before his divorce in 1991, commented with heart eyes and prayer hands emojis.
"Happy birthday dad! I miss you beyond comprehension," Kim He wrote on Instagram along with an old black and white photo of father and daughter together. "I wish you were here to see everything!"
Youngest daughter Khloe Kardashian He led fans down the path of memory by sharing a series of photos of Robert over the years with his children, Kris, Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie Jenner Y Kendall Jenner.
"Happy birthday to my handsome dad!" Khloe wrote.
As for Robert's only son, Rob kardashian, the founder of Arthur George also reflected on a happy moment with his father by sharing a photo of the two smiling together.
"Happy Birthday Dad!!" Rob tweeted.
The late Kardashian died in September 2003 at age 59 after a battle against esophageal cancer. Recently, Kim appeared in the headlines after sharing the signals that make her believe her son West psalm He is his reincarnated father.
"Multiple people who had no idea that she was my nanny or anything approached my baby to tell her she was like a reincarnated family member," he told E! News earlier this month. "So all my family, all the time, thinks he's my dad and he's as emotional and close to him … he's left handed as my dad … I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but now I do … but I want to believe it. "
