Home Entertainment The human resources professional advises & # 39; DO NOT notify 2...

The human resources professional advises & # 39; DO NOT notify 2 weeks in advance when leaving a job & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

What do you do when you are looking to quit your job? Do you notify 2 weeks in advance?

Well, according to a leading Human Resources professional, you shouldn't!

The human resources executive, who takes over the life coach of Blue Ivy, visited Twitter yesterday to transmit his knowledge to his followers.

He wrote: "YOU DON'T GIVE YOUR WORK A TWO-WEEK NOTICE! IT DOES NOT GIVE YOU A TWO-WEEK NOTICE WHEN YOU ARE TURNED ON!"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©