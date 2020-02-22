The fire of the northern metal recycling plant in Becker has been extinguished – Up News Info

A large fire at the northern metal recycling plant in Becker has been extinguished after burning for several days.

The Becker Police Department says that private firefighters who were hired by the company are expected to leave the grounds on Sunday morning.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate what caused the fire.

%MINIFYHTML2f62c57325b181fa79ede5c96096af8d13% %MINIFYHTML2f62c57325b181fa79ede5c96096af8d14%

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is also "monitoring ambient air for particles,quot; in four locations near the plant.

%MINIFYHTML2f62c57325b181fa79ede5c96096af8d15% %MINIFYHTML2f62c57325b181fa79ede5c96096af8d16%

Click here for a real-time analysis of those places. Then click on "View the map and enter Becker, MN,quot;.

On Friday night, Governor Walz criticized Northern Metals for the impact the facility has had on the environment and said he "doesn't trust the company."

Representative Ilhan Omar also said that the plant should be considered "criminally responsible."

In a moment the fire burned so intensely that its smoke could be seen from space. As a consequence, nearby homeowners are expressing concern about the persistent effects of the 5-day fire.