The FAA previously disciplined Kobe Bryant's pilot about weather-related violation – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The helicopter pilot who crashed in Calabasas last month, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, violated federal flight rules in 2015, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The report, obtained by Up News Info Los Angeles, says Ara Zobayan was flying north on an AS350 helicopter in May 2015 when he was denied authorization to fly through airspace near Los Angeles International Airport due to reduced visibility caused by adverse weather conditions. It was not immediately clear where Zobayan was flying that day or if there were passengers in the helicopter.

The report says Zobayan, an Island Express Helicopter pilot at that time, was flying near Hawthorne Airport and Highway 105 when he contacted a tower in LAX to obtain authorization to fly through airspace. The tower told Zobayan that the airfield reported less than the minimum standards of visual flight rules and asked if it could maintain the visual flight rules while flying through airspace.

Zobayan then requested a special authorization that would have allowed him to continue flying in the airspace despite poor visibility, but his request was denied. Then he stepped back and said he could maintain vision throughout the airspace, according to the report.

During the conversation with the tower, Zobayan continued to fly north and entered the airspace, without approval, violating the FAA rules, according to the report.

According to the report, Zobayan assumed responsibility and received advice for the violation, but was criticized for his lack of preparation for the flight.

"If Mr. Zobayan had properly planned and reviewed the current climate in LAX, he could have anticipated the action required to transit (airspace), which would result in proper coordination, adequate request and the elimination of confusing terminology," says the report.

An FAA investigator who was not mentioned in the report did not recommend corrective training for Zobayan, but instead opted for advice in several areas, including airspace operation around large airports, special visual minimums for weather conditions, proper planning , weather review and anticipation of the required action.

"There are no indications that it is a repeated incident and there are no signs that this incident is a trend with Mr. Zobayan or other staff (Island Express Helicopter)," the investigator wrote.

The report says Zobayan reported the incident to Island Express and the FAA. Island Express told federal investigators that they conducted additional training with Zobayan.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the deadly helicopter crash on January 26, a process that is likely to take months, although it has been said that Zobayan was struggling with poor visibility just before the helicopter crashed on the slope of Calabasas