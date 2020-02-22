The Detroit Red Wings exchange deadline is already removed from the playoff dispute

The Detroit Red Wings will not play in the NHL postseason in 2020.

Unless this is the first hockey article you have read throughout the year, it is probably not a novelty for you, but the state of the team finally became official on Friday after it lost 4-1 to the New York Islanders. . A Jordan Eberle hat trick condemned Detroit to its fourth consecutive season without an appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs. For a team that reached the postseason 25 years in a row from 1991 to 2016, the current drought is a massive disappointment, and this season could be said to be very difficult.

Red Wings is the first team to be mathematically eliminated from the playoff dispute before the exchange deadline since the 2003-04 Penguins#SNTrade – Sportsnet statistics (@SNstats) February 22, 2020

The Red Wings 2019-20 have been an absolute disaster almost from the beginning. Surprisingly they won three of their first four games, but then continued with an abysmal period in which they lost 12 of their next 13. Since then, the season has been a long and painful task.

Detroit has accumulated only 34 points (15-44-4) in 63 games, 15 points less than the next worst team, Los Angeles Kings, and has been dead for the last time in the league for months. The most incredible statistic of all, however, is the team's goal difference.

After Friday's three-goal loss, the Detroit differential is a staggering minus-108. As expected, that is the worst of any team in the league, but the next closest team, the Ottawa Senators, are miles away with minus-44. That is a gap of 64 goals, more than one goal per game over the course of the season. To put that perspective in perspective, the difference in goal difference between the Kings, who are the last in the Western Conference, and the Blues, who lead the conference, is 63 goals.

The record for the worst goal differential in the era of the salary cap is minus-112, set by the Buffalo Sabers in the 2014-15 season. The Red Wings are on their way to breaking that record. If they continue with their current clip, they will end the season somewhere around minus 140.

So what's next for the franchise?

If there is a positive side to this season (which is debatable), there is no doubt that Red Wings are sellers as the exchange deadline approaches.

They have decent commercial bait if they decide to adopt that approach. Advocate Trevor Daley reportedly requested a move, and goalkeeper Jimmy Howard, who won just two of his 26 starts this season, has a contract that expires. With the lottery system that makes it impossible to deposit in a top-notch selection, don't be surprised if Detroit is stocked with multiple selections in the next few days.