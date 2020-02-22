The cast of & # 39; Friends & # 39; will meet at the HBO Max special

Do not worry if it has not been your day, your week, your month or even your year: the cast of "Friends,quot; is returning to your TV screen.

More than 15 years after the public last saw Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey on network television, the gang returns for an exclusive special without a title and no script for HBO Max, a new service of transmission. In addition to the special, subscribers will also have access to the 236 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series when the broadcast service makes its debut in May, executives said in a statement Friday.

"I guess I could call this place where everyone was together again: we met David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be scheduled along with the entire library & # 39; Friends & # 39 ; "said Kevin Reilly, content director of the streaming service.

On Instagram, the cast members posted a cover photo of Rolling Stone from the early days of the show.

"It's happening," they wrote.

The announcement of the special without script comes only weeks after the removal of the Netflix program.

"Friends,quot; has enjoyed a rich cultural life later, as the public rediscovered, or, for younger viewers, discovered for the first time, the program in repetitions or broadcast services.

In 2014, a replica of Central Perk, a fictional cafeteria that was largely the scene of the program's 10-season run, was installed in the SoHo section of Manhattan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut.

But it has not been a nostalgic glory for the program in the years since it left the air. In August, Buzzfeed detailed how the program "has not aged well." In 2018, Insider described the program as "overrated at best and problematic at worst."

The end of the "Friends,quot; series, which aired in May 2004, attracted more than 52.5 million viewers at that time.

There are few details available on the special at this time, an HBO spokeswoman Max said in a brief interview on Friday, but fans who can pass by the impossibly large Manhattan apartments of the characters will receive a script-free show filmed in the comedy. original sound stage.

HBO Max declined to comment on the monetary aspects of the agreement on Friday.

Variety reported Friday that the six actors, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, "will receive at least $ 2.5 million each for participating in the special." Comedy stars could "receive between $ 2.5 million and $ 3 million for the special," according to The Hollywood Reporter.