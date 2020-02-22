The boy's girlfriend, Courtney Stodden, reveals that Peter Nygard sexually assaulted her when Doug Hutchinson claims he faked a miscarriage.

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchinson filed for divorce years ago, but they are still in the headlines. The boy's ex-girlfriend reveals that Peter Nygard sexually assaulted her while her ex-husband says they faked her miscarriage for money.

Peter has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women. Courtney recently visited Instagram to talk about his own experience with him.

She shared a photo of them together and captioned the post with: & # 39; Thank God Peter NYGARD has been overcome … he tried to attract me several times and touched me in places that were extremely inappropriate (the first inappropriate contact happened only hours after this picture was taken (I was so young and naive) – I'm sorry for the young women who have also been attacked.

She continued by saying that she will release a book where she exposes the things she has been through in the last decade.

‘I'm tired of the old men taking advantage of women like me and the whole mentality of,quot; grabbing the p **** ". This is going to stop. Including and not limited to verbal and emotional captivity, which I also experienced. Let's say, just because you're married to a minor // doesn't make it clear to you. I have been silenced many times with men. I've finished. My book will come out and everything will be exposed. ALL YOU PREDATORS HAVE BEEN! "

This comes after Doug said in his memoirs that he and Courtney devised a plan to get interviews and the possibility of a reality show saying they were pregnant.

In 2016, the 21-year-old announced that she had aborted in a heartbreaking social media post.

Hutchinson told Fox News: "I'm not proud to admit this, but again, this book is about the truth … I don't justify it in my book. In fact, I'm embarrassed that we've done it. I think of some The way was immoral. It was very unfair to those who sincerely suffered miscarriages. But at that time, we were completely bankrupt. "

Doug's book comes out in March, while Courtney seems to be starting.



