The 50-cent girlfriend, Cuban Liaison (Jamira Heines), publicly embarrasses him for this ugly gift: the rapper manages to delete the photo

According to recent reports, it seems that 50 Cent may be a skilled rapper, but he still has a lot to learn when collecting gifts for his girlfriend.

The rapper's partner, Jamira Heines, known primarily for her social media username, Cuban Link, was not excited about the gift she received from the television producer for Valentine's Day this year and did not hesitate to express her Disappointment online.

The aspiring 24-year-old corporate lawyer visited Instagram to show a photo of the heavy diamond necklace she received from 50 Cent for the romantic occasion.

The post, which was later deleted, was captioned with the words, "I don't know why he got this for me, now it seems I took out an album," in combination with an emoji with palms on the face and a couple of loved ones.

Meanwhile, the law student also shared a photo of her gift for 50 Cent. In the instant, Heines could be seen posing for the camera in the hot red lingerie of Fashion Nova.

One person had this reaction: "I love you all together because who would have expected this." Period! You make it look good! He has a good woman by his side. ❤️U tells us to go to the gym without even saying it now. ”

Another commentator declared: “Wow, the beauty of a woman who built her body! Amazing. I love that you are so elegant. 😍😍😍 "

This follower revealed: “Surely you are a new star. You're getting that bread now, baby. You look great. Cent50cent you are a lucky man, damn it, is beautiful from head to toe. Fif will surely put a ring on his finger.

The couple is no stranger to making fun of each other, and earlier this month, 50 Cent joked about Heines' sneakers.

The 44-year-old rapper shared images of his girlfriend doing his training and made a fashion-related suggestion by saying: “who told $ s to exercise in Chanel sneakers. What's wrong with Nike's @_cuban_link? They come in all colors. "

However, it seems that Heines was not impressed by his mood, since she commented that he could buy her the shoes she wanted and invited him to visit the mall.

The couple is making it work.



