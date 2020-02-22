The 28 highest points of his career in Milton send Wyoming to the Air Force – Up News Info

ACADEMY OF THE AIR FORCE – Greg Milton III left the bench and more than double his previous career record with 28 points to help bring Wyoming to the Air Force 78-72 on Saturday.

Milton, a 6-foot 3-year sophomore, recorded his 12-point personal record on February 1 against San Jose State. Against the Falcons he was 18 for halftime. He finished 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 7 from a range of 3 points, and made 6 of 8 missing shots. He got four rebounds, distributed three assists and committed only one rotation.

Lavelle Scottie's three-point play with 2:11 remaining gave the Falcons a 72-66 lead and they never scored again. Hunter Maldonado threw a dump, Brandon Porter sank two of the foul line and Maldonado buried another 3 and Wyoming (7-21, 2-14 Mountain West Conference) took the lead in a span of 70 seconds. Maldonado finished with 19 points.

Scottie led the Air Force (10-18, 4-12) with 17 points, Ryan Swan 14, Caleb Morris 13 and A.J. Walker 11.