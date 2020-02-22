Thailand Women lose the debut of the T20 World Cup against the West Indies | Cricket News





Thailand Women celebrate a wicket in their first World Cup match against the West Indies

Thailand showed a lot of potential but was eventually defeated by the West Indies in its debut in the T20 Women's World Cup, succumbing to a seven-wicket loss.

Thailand had a lot of energy in the field and was skilled enough with the ball for the West Indies to briefly shake at 27-3 after seven envelopes of what appeared to be a routine chase of 79.

That perspective might even have been better for debutants, but for DRS intervention. Chanida Sutthiruang had Shermaine Campbelle give a vicious insinuating lbw to finish the seventh, a fourth wicket to drop in eight runs in the space of three overs, but, in review, it was shown that the ball was doing too much and sliding down the leg

Campbelle (25th) stayed, sharing an uninterrupted association of fifty with Stafanie Taylor (26th), before celebrating his 100th T20 international appearance when he reached the winning races in the 17th.

