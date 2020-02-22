Texas loves daisies more than any other state, data shows – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans love daisies more than any other state, according to Twitter data.
As part of National Margarita Day, the content marketing company Fresh Mechanism tracked geo-tagged Twitter data over the past month to find which cities and states love frozen drinks the most.
The main daisy-loving states are:
- Texas
- New Mexico
- Arkansas
- Nebraska
- Georgia
- Florida
- Tennessee
- New jersey
- Wisconsin
- Kansas
To make the victory even sweeter (or saltier), four Texas cities were also among the top 10.
The main cities that love daisy are:
- Houston
- the Angels
- Dallas
- San Antonio
- Austin
- Miami
- NY
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
In total, Fresh Mechanism tracked more than 100,000 tweets and relevant hashtags about daisies.