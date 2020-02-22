Texas loves daisies more than any other state, data shows – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans love daisies more than any other state, according to Twitter data.

As part of National Margarita Day, the content marketing company Fresh Mechanism tracked geo-tagged Twitter data over the past month to find which cities and states love frozen drinks the most.

The main daisy-loving states are: Texas New Mexico Arkansas Nebraska Georgia Florida Tennessee New jersey Wisconsin Kansas

To make the victory even sweeter (or saltier), four Texas cities were also among the top 10. The main cities that love daisy are: Houston the Angels Dallas San Antonio Austin Miami NY Atlanta Chicago Philadelphia

In total, Fresh Mechanism tracked more than 100,000 tweets and relevant hashtags about daisies.