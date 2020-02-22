Texas loves daisies more than any other state, data shows – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Texas loves daisies more than any other state, data shows - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans love daisies more than any other state, according to Twitter data.

As part of National Margarita Day, the content marketing company Fresh Mechanism tracked geo-tagged Twitter data over the past month to find which cities and states love frozen drinks the most.

%MINIFYHTMLc655cdc1b360a3e7668011c0244f9f6b11%%MINIFYHTMLc655cdc1b360a3e7668011c0244f9f6b12%

Source: serioussmoked.com

The main daisy-loving states are:

  1. Texas
  2. New Mexico
  3. Arkansas
  4. Nebraska
  5. Georgia
  6. Florida
  7. Tennessee
  8. New jersey
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Kansas

To make the victory even sweeter (or saltier), four Texas cities were also among the top 10.

The main cities that love daisy are:

  1. Houston
  2. the Angels
  3. Dallas
  4. San Antonio
  5. Austin
  6. Miami
  7. NY
  8. Atlanta
  9. Chicago
  10. Philadelphia

In total, Fresh Mechanism tracked more than 100,000 tweets and relevant hashtags about daisies.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here