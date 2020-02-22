Tesla: Tesla obtains court approval to build the first Gigafactory in Germany – Latest news

The electric vehicle manufacturer (EV) Tesla has obtained the approval of a German court to cut down a forest near the capital, Berlin, to build its first European car and battery factory.

The permit was granted by the Superior Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg to continue clearing 91 hectares of forest in preparation for its fourth factory, where it plans to build batteries, powertrains and vehicles, starting with Model Y, Engadget reported Friday.



The factory will employ more than 10,000 people and Brandenburg, a state surrounding Berlin, hopes Tesla's arrival can generate thousands of high-quality jobs.

%MINIFYHTML89c8fecd2b1a7c654ebc18ac7c5c594311% %MINIFYHTML89c8fecd2b1a7c654ebc18ac7c5c594312%

The factory will produce at least 500,000 electric cars every year and Tesla plans to have the plant in operation by the middle of next year.

The local environmental group Guene Liga Brandenburg, who had previously expressed concern about the project, was upset that Tesla was allowed to start clearing the land before the company received all the necessary building permits, but the court rejected those arguments. , stating that "the decision is final,quot;.

After Shanghai in China, Elon Musk chose Berlin as the next Tesla Gigafactory outside the United States.