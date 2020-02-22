Teams fought the flames for hours in the industrial area in northern Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It has been a challenging week for fires across the state, and an early morning fire in northern Minneapolis was no exception.

Firefighters were called to the 3700 block of Washington Ave just after 4:00 on Friday morning, after a passerby called 911 to report smoke coming from a building.

%MINIFYHTML0538a88ce2954ab5a5f09eb397b27e8e13% %MINIFYHTML0538a88ce2954ab5a5f09eb397b27e8e14%

The dome building is located in the Upper Harbor terminal.

%MINIFYHTML0538a88ce2954ab5a5f09eb397b27e8e15% %MINIFYHTML0538a88ce2954ab5a5f09eb397b27e8e16%

"The visibility was quite low due to the smoke, so we just continued to pour water on it," said Captain Michael Terry, Minneapolis Fire.

The dome has no electricity or lighting inside, which represents a unique challenge for firefighters.

"It was hard to get to the heart and that is part of the reason we have been here for quite some time," Terry said.

The teams finally left around 11 a.m. on Friday morning. The city of Minneapolis owns the property, but the food stored inside was not theirs.

The company that operates the building is called OTI. They take frozen or packaged food, separate cardboard and plastic, and then send the food to composting sites.

"In the waste industry, whatever happens, even dirt can start to burn or burn," said Max Milinkovich, OTI site manager.

Milinkovich said they started using this site as a food transfer station five months ago. Like the researchers, he is not sure what would have caused the fire in the early hours of the morning.

"Very grateful that there was no one there or around when it started," Milinkovich said. "It's literally a mystery and it's going to be a lot of research and a lot of scratching your head."