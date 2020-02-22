Taylor Swift celebrates the 29th birthday of her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in London

Pictures of Jackson Lee / GC
What better way to celebrate your London boy's birthday than in his hometown with famous friends?
Such was the case of Taylor Swift and her famous boyfriend Joe alwyn Friday night. In honor of the Harriet On the 29th birthday of the actor, he and the singer went out to dinner at the luxurious place of London Bob Bob Ricard, according to an eyewitness. However, the famous lovebirds were not alone. By the source, Ed Sheeran, Born cherry and other friends joined them at a table of six for dinner.
Of course, a birthday requires toast.
"They had fun drinking champagne on the table by pressing a button that says & # 39; Press for Champagne & # 39; and having it dispensed immediately," said the eyewitness. "They were there for several hours enjoying the night."
During the meeting, the group also entertained by drawing on the table and playing a game.
The singer's bodyguard carried a stack of books from the table that included Oxford English Dictionary Y A month in the field, said the eyewitness.
While the couple, who has been dating for more than two years, have kept their romance primarily out of the spotlight, Swift briefly mentioned Alwyn's crush on his recent Netflix documentary.
In the movie, they were also shown embraced behind the scenes during their Reputation Tour.
"I was also falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced and solid life," the artist recalled.
And, as evidenced by their joint assistance to the 2020 golden balloons Last month, where Swift was nominated for Best Original Song, they continue to support each other every step of the way, including, of course, when it's time to celebrate a birthday.
