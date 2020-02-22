Taylor Swift celebrates the 29th birthday of her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in London

What better way to celebrate your London boy's birthday than in his hometown with famous friends?

Such was the case of Taylor Swift and her famous boyfriend Joe alwyn Friday night. In honor of the Harriet On the 29th birthday of the actor, he and the singer went out to dinner at the luxurious place of London Bob Bob Ricard, according to an eyewitness. However, the famous lovebirds were not alone. By the source, Ed Sheeran, Born cherry and other friends joined them at a table of six for dinner.

Of course, a birthday requires toast.

"They had fun drinking champagne on the table by pressing a button that says & # 39; Press for Champagne & # 39; and having it dispensed immediately," said the eyewitness. "They were there for several hours enjoying the night."

During the meeting, the group also entertained by drawing on the table and playing a game.