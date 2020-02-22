Tami Roman says she is not friends with Shaunie O'Neal – She refers to Evelyn Lozada as a "demon seed,quot;

The last season of Basketball Wives was the last of Tami Roman. It was believed that, although he was leaving the program, he was still great with Shaunie O & # 39; Neal.

It turns out that the two are no longer friends. Roman was barely present for the delivery that focused primarily on the meat of OG Chijindu and Evelyn Lozada.

For the record, Tami was very clearly #teamOG and often reprimanded his castmates for not having the athletes back during the scenes in which he was not involved.

As for what changed his relationship with Shaunie, it apparently began when they combined the Basketball Wives franchise.

Roman explained to Keyshia Cole in his Fox Soul talk show that Shaunie played a part in his game.

‘I thought in my mind that we were close. I thought we had camaraderie, brotherhood and mutual respect. I discovered in the last three seasons that the lack of friendship was demonstrated instead of the brotherhood, since it belonged to me, which was unfortunate because I care about Shaunie. "

She referred to Evelyn Lozada as a demonic seed.

‘All dynamics changed. And for me it was not a happy place to be once she returned. And this is not a secret. He doesn't like me, I've never loved him, I tried to be a friend, and now I have accepted that he doesn't like me, so now I don't like you. I tried many times. I really did, and upon discovering that many jobs were being done behind the scenes and emails were sent and negative and derogatory things were said about my health and my abortions to the network executives, I felt that at that point, that was to cross A line for me So there was no way we could have worked together for me. "

Ad

Do you think Shaunie and Tami will ever meet?



Post views:

0 0