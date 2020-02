Doctors in the Idlib province of Syria keep the location of their hospitals secret, for fear they may be attacked next.

About 70 hospitals have closed due to government air force bombings.

Some field hospitals continue to function despite the shortage of personnel and supplies.

Hashem Ahelbarra from Al Jazeera reports from Cilvegozu on Turkey's border with Syria.