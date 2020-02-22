Suspects arrested in the brutal beating of the Santa Rosa Golf Club – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with an assault on a golf club that left three men seriously injured at the Santa Rosa Transit shopping center in downtown Santa Rosa, police said.

Police said they were able to identify the suspects due to investigative clues and information from community members.

A suspect, Elijio Garfia, a 24-year-old Cotati resident, was seen in a vehicle shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday and arrested under a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Moorland Avenue.

A search threw a "usable amount of cocaine,quot; into his possession, police said. Two other people in the vehicle were interrogated and released.

Garfia was admitted to the Sonoma County Jail on charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Can you identify these two men? They are people of interest in relation to this assault: https://t.co/XTtB7AwsL6 If you have information about these people, call 707-543-3590. The Sonoma County Alliance is offering a reward of up to $ 2,500 "Take Back Our Community Program." pic.twitter.com/etTuk7T4Pd – Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) February 20, 2020

The other identified suspect, a 16-year-old man, was arrested in Rohnert Park by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The suspect, a Cotati resident who is not being identified, was handed over to the Santa Rosa Police Department and charged with an assault on a deadly weapon charge.

The three victims, who were taken to a hospital, were confronted at the mall at 500 Second St. around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the suspects hit the victims several times with a golf club, police said.

The suspects then ran east to Santa Rosa Avenue and several of them fled in a small, old white sedan model.

"According to the investigation, detectives believe that the assault on the victims was not a random attack," Santa Rosa police said in a press release. "The suspects were familiar with at least one of the victims and had an ongoing dispute."

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Cogbill at (707) 543-3590