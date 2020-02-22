Superintendent, leaders and students prepare for DISD District State Speech – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Six months after the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) school year and the challenges have weighed heavily on leaders. They have faced significant struggles, but continue to advance.

That momentum is expected to be an integral approach to the DISD speech of the District State on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa has a slogan, "a vision is a dream with a deadline, if you want to have good results,quot; and takes you home through your actions and preparations.

It was four months ago when tornadoes hit the city, devastated several schools and displaced hundreds of students.

The district is now in the "transformation,quot; stage, which is the subject of the next address.

DISD senior Quayvius Griswold has his own transformation story. He transferred to DISD from California in 2016 and began taking college courses as a freshman.

Griswold will graduate in May with an associate's degree, even before leaving for college. "Attending my school Kathleen Joy Gilliam Collegiate (Academy) has been a great experience for me," he said.

District State leadership is a collaborative effort between administration, teachers, staff and students who contributed to Friday's event by creating everything from decorations to desserts and entertainment.