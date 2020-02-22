Super Rugby Summary: Brumbies wins in Chiefs, Sharks in Rebels | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML959fea48116de776084a3d850b1ef25111% %MINIFYHTML959fea48116de776084a3d850b1ef25112%





The Brumbies recorded a first victory on Kiwi soil for six years in Friday's Super Rugby …

Bosses 14-26 Brumbies

The Brumbies regained their Super Rugby campaign with a surprising 26-14 victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

Canberra's men, who suffered an agonizing last-minute defeat against the Highlanders last week, got the most value out of their victory, controlling the proceedings for most of the game.

The result was momentous, as it ends with a run of 13 consecutive losses for the Brumbies in New Zealand, dating back to when they beat the Hurricanes in March 2014.

The attempts of Tom Banks, Solomone Kata and Pete Samu (2) helped the Brumbies to victory, while their other points were courtesy of three conversions of Noah Lolesio, who also drew attention with his general game.

For the Chiefs, Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown scored attempts that were converted by Damian McKenzie.

Rebels 24-36 Sharks

The Sharks recovered from disappointment last week to claim a resounding 36-24 victory over the Super Rugby Rebels at AAMI Park on Saturday.

The return of Curwin Bosch in the flyhalf restored the fluidity in his midfield that was missing against the hurricanes a week ago. The 22-year-old added 16 points on his own with 16 points and an attempt at an emphatic display.

Despite the score, the South African team was the dominant side for much of the match. Perhaps, they will be a little disappointed to have allowed the rebels to get so close to the end and Anaru Rangi's attempt at the last minute made the game seem much closer on the scoreboard than on the field.