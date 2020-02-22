State soldier cleared in Nevada truck driver's deadly shooting

A state soldier was justified by the shooting death of a 58-year-old Nevada man who brandished a gun after being arrested by authorities in December near Avon, ruled the fifth judicial district.

The decision of soldier Joel Juenke to shoot Alvern Walker was "legitimate justifiable defense and legitimate defense of others," said Heidi S. McCollum, assistant district attorney, in a decision letter.

Around 8:15 p.m. On December 5, the State Patrol stopped a U-Haul truck in a Walgreens parking lot in Avon. Walker, a passenger in the truck, began verbally confronting the soldier, spitting out meaningless language, the prosecutor said in the letter.

After the soldier asked for reinforcements, Walker pulled out a gun and placed it under his chin with the barrel pointing up, the district attorney said. Officers gave Walker more than 50 orders to drop the weapon, while the man waved it around his head, walking near Walgreen's entrance.

An Avon police officer tried to use non-lethal force by shooting Walker with a bean bag designed to disarm him. At the same time, another officer used a Taser.

Thinking that the shot he heard could come from Walker, Juenke shot and hit the gunman, according to the decision letter. Walker was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The assistant district attorney said there were communication problems during the tense negotiation caused by the fact that several agencies, the State Patrol, the Avon police and the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, tried to coordinate with different dispatch centers.

“Basically, the sequence of events evolved rapidly and the danger of the situation developed rapidly, to such an extent that the response agencies could not coordinate their communications more effectively because doing so would leave them and others vulnerable to the danger presented. by Mr. Walker, "McCollum wrote.

The authorities found that Walker had struggled with drug use, possible mental health problems and difficulties in returning to society. Walker had been on probation in Nevada following a murder conviction in 1983. He had tested positive for a recent drug test and had recently been admitted to a hospital because of a "methamphetamine binge," the prosecutor's office said. district.

"In the hours before the incident, Mr. Walker also showed strange behavior and experienced psychosis due to drug use and / or mental illness," McCollum wrote.

The truck driver told police that Walker said: "They're going to shoot me. They're going to shoot me. I'm going to kill them," according to the decision letter.