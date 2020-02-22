Stassi Schroeder reveals that he had a great discussion with Lala Kent, finally admits a possible reconciliation with Kristen Doute

As two Vanderpump Rules weddings approach, tensions begin to boil. Stassi Schroeder admitted having his first big fight with Lala Kent.

Both girls are getting married this year. Lala to Randall Emmett in California and Stassi to Beau Clark in Italy.

If you watch the program, you will know that women have completely different styles, so there should be no setbacks when choosing themes for the big days.

It turns out that there has already been an argument.

Schroeder revealed to the Daily Dish that Lala stole her wedding color ideas.

‘It was like,‘ Of course not (you'd want them blank). You are Lala We talked about that and then her stylist, the next day, convinced her that having white bridesmaid dresses is what is great and elegant, and then Lala said: "Fine. I'll do that." And that's what really angered me. "

The two reached a compromise. Stassi must keep his classic white and Kent will choose another color.

Meanwhile, her friendship with Kristen Doute is no better than the last time we reviewed her. However, he finally admits that there could be a reconciliation.

‘I think we really don't understand each other. We both just don't understand each other. So how do they put us in a room together to be friends and get along if we can't get to the basic level of understanding why each of us is upset? "

He added that he expects things to change because there is still love between them, but it is also good if they outdo each other.

‘It seems that we are separating and that happens in friendships. We grow and want different things and you change and your priorities change and this is how it feels. But I love Kristen. "

With luck, old friends find their way back to each other.



