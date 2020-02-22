Starting on Sunday, Massachusetts drivers will stop using cell phones.

%MINIFYHTML9aaf1cc7a08bd6830b132fc58d5260a211% %MINIFYHTML9aaf1cc7a08bd6830b132fc58d5260a212%

BOSTON (AP) – A law prohibiting drivers in Massachusetts from using handheld cell phones behind the wheel takes effect Sunday, but motorists will not face a fine immediately if the police stop them.

The law signed by Republican Governor Charlie Baker in November puts Massachusetts in line with all other New England states.

Text messages while driving had already been banned in the state, but now drivers will not be allowed to speak or dial their phones unless they have a hands-free device. They will not be allowed to look at photos or videos unless it is to help with navigation and the phone is mounted correctly, according to a video by the state police that explains the law.

And no, checking your phone in a red light is not right. That is also excluded. According to authorities, drivers who need to use their phones must withdraw from an active travel lane and stop.

The use of cell phones to report an emergency is allowed.

Under the law, offenders will receive a warning at the beginning. But that grace period ends on April 1, and after that, the first infraction will mean a $ 100 fine, the second a $ 250 fine and subsequent violations a $ 500 fine.

Multiple infractions could also mean car insurance surcharges.

The law also requires the Registry of Motor Vehicles to collect data on traffic stops, including the driver's age, race and sex, without identifying the driver, to help identify police agencies that may be involved in racial profiling. .