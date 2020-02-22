St. Paul public school teachers authorize strike – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – After the strike authorization vote of the St. Paul public school teacher on Thursday, 82 percent of the members who voted say they are ready to leave work.

The president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators, Nick Faber, insists that the union's priorities are firm.

"They know we are asking for the things their students need," Faber said.

Faber says teachers want more special education support, interpreters and, especially, mental health teams at each school.

“They are in front of the students every day, the students they love and want to serve. And they know what students need and they feel that their requests for what students need are not being heard, ”said Faber.

But the district says the state and federal government cuts leave it without funds for $ 80 million. In addition, enrollment is declining.

In a statement, Superintendent Joe Gothard tells parents: "I can assure you that the district is doing everything possible to reach an agreement before a strike occurs."

"I hope the quieter heads on both sides prevail," said Dave Elmstrom.

But with Thursday's strike vote, Elmstrom and his wife will make contingency plans.

"There are some days when you just have to be at work and hope that a spouse can be at home. We are fortunate that our children are a little more self-sufficient now, but when they were younger it could be a real challenge," he said. Elmstrom

Others call it a delicate dance among better schools and maintain control over the increase in property taxes.

"But the next generation is the most important thing and preparing our children for the future requires quality teachers," said Keith Johnson.

In 2018, an agreement was reached one day before a strike began.

If the union sends a strike notification to the district on Monday, the first teachers could go on strike on March 5.