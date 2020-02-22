Sri Lanka vs West Indies: summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML15e4c1c514d6629af35f5c2d4cbd4a1e11% %MINIFYHTML15e4c1c514d6629af35f5c2d4cbd4a1e12%

Wanindu Hasaranga was the hero as Sri Lanka secured an exciting victory of a wicket over the West Indies in the first ODI in Colombo.

Hasaranga connected 42 undefeated 39 balls from No. 8 as the hosts recovered from 215-6 to exceed 289-7 in the West Indies, in which Shai Hope scored his ninth hundred ODI, with five balls left over.

The West Indies were left without Lakshan Sandakan from the first installment of the final to leave the level of scores and Sri Lanka nine wickets below.

But Haranga cracked Keemo Paul's next ball through the middle for the winning races, although the delivery wasn't a ball anyway.

Sri Lanka had plummeted 111-0 after Jason Holder broke the first wicket spot of Dimuth Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando when he eliminated the first by 52, with Fernando soon going to Alzarri Joseph (3-42) by 50.

Haranga and Thisara Perera (32) shared a seventh wicket position of 38, but when Joseph broke that alliance, they began to rock.

Sri Lanka required 25 of the last four overs with two wickets in hand, but Haranga gave the belt to Sheldon Cottrell to have consecutive fours at 47 to relieve pressure on the home team.

The 22-year-old hit Cottrell against the fence again in the penultimate to reduce the equation to a necessary six-ball and, despite Sunil Ambris running out of Sandakan with a direct hit, Sri Lanka surpassed the line.

The West Indies, which have spent more than 14 years since they last won an ODI in Sri Lanka, were indebted to the 115 and last races of Paul's Hope (32th of 17) and Hayden Walsh Jr (20 of 8) for his total, with Paul and Walsh Jr looting 46 of the last three overs.

The West Indies will seek to keep the series alive in Hambantota on Wednesday before the final ODI takes place in Kandy on Sunday, March 1.