Spartans win at Lincoln, pistons hit by Giannis and Bucks – Up News Info Detroit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – In regards to Tom Izzo, a 21-point victory over the humble Nebraska does not mean that everything is fine now for Michigan State.

The Spartans, who have been fighting for almost a month, had a good night of shooting, dominated the boards and obtained great contributions from the reserves Gabe Brown and Kyle Ahrens in the victory on Thursday 86-65.

%MINIFYHTML3f21d10700370ea6d81232ec9e7140c711% %MINIFYHTML3f21d10700370ea6d81232ec9e7140c712%

But the turnovers in the season and the inability to keep the Cornhuskers away until long after halftime eclipsed the positive aspects in Izzo's mind.

"I can't be very excited about us, even if it seems we shot well," Izzo said. "What we did will not take us where we need to go."

Brown had career records with 17 points and five triples, and Ahrens had 14 points in the season in 22 minutes, his greatest action in the seven games that has returned from an Achilles and ankle injury. The Spartans were 13 of 27 in 3s and shot 52 percent for the game.

Cassius Winston led the Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) with 23 points, but Izzo was worried about Winston and Rocket Watts who combined for nine turnovers.

"We tried to put the ball inside, they did a great job when folding and we did a bad job to pass," said Izzo. “I was very disappointed with the turnovers. All graph differently. They had 16 points of turnovers. What did they score, 65? I thought it was 60 points of turnovers. That's what it feels like where it was. "

The Spartans finally opened the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) lost his eleventh consecutive game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in the program's history.

Xavier Tillman, playing three days after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child, had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans.

Dachon Burke led the Huskers with 21 points, and Haanif Cheatham added 14.

Just when it seemed that the Spartans could begin to move away at the beginning of the second half, Nebraska converted three turnovers in a row in two quick baskets and a free throw to throw within 48-46.

Then, the Spartans used an 11-1 start to take their first double-digit lead, and then easily won.

"It's hard to find motivation, but we keep trying," said Yvan Ouedraogo of Nebraska.

DETROIT (AP) – Like many NBA coaches, Mike Budenholzer was worried that his Milwaukee Bucks would need a game or two to get back to speed after the All-Star break.

It was not a concern for Thursday night.

The Bucks had 70 points for halftime on their way to a 126-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

"That was a really impressive first half and I also thought we did a lot of good things in the second half," Budenholzer said. "Our energy had been good the last two days, but that doesn't always amount to a good game." There were many positive aspects to the first game after the break. "

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Bucks led by up to 34 points in the second half. Detroit had a 70-41 record at halftime and could never get enough stops to ride a significant rally in the last two quarters.

"We went out and played our game and played with rhythm and aggression," said former Piston Khris Middleton, who scored 28 points. "This is how we have to play the rest of the way."

Eric Bledsoe added 19 points for the Bucks, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Brook Lopez scored 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight games since they exchanged Andre Drummond with the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 6 and were playing for the first time since they bought the Reggie Jackson contract.

"With a young team, you need to bang your head several times to wake them up a little," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "Tonight he showed everyone how far we still have to go when it comes to building our list and developing our young players."

Christian Wood, one of the seven players in the game that has played for both teams, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

"Those guys are like family, but once we touch the court, it's by blood," Wood said. "I will go directly to Giannis and he will go directly to me."

The game was uneven at the beginning, with the Bucks leading by 14 at the end of the first quarter and 29 in half. Detroit's 41 points in the first half were only two more than those of Middleton (20) and Antetokounmpo (19).

"It was great to get out of the break and play good basketball and be close to almost 30 in the middle," Antetokounmpo said. "We have resumed right where we left it."

Milwaukee also had a 14-0 lead in turnovers, many of them after Pistons got into the lane before throwing an ejection attempt.

"That's the No. 1 team in the league when it comes to protecting the paint, so you must have a plan before you get there," Casey said. “They have such an incredible length that once you enter there, everything closes quickly. You have to get to the edge or know where you are passing the ball. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.