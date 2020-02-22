South Sudan's rival leaders form a coalition government | South Sudan News

%MINIFYHTMLa653b8d560c367bc085ab61dd512699d11% %MINIFYHTMLa653b8d560c367bc085ab61dd512699d12%

South Sudan has opened a new chapter in its fragile emergence of civil war with rival leaders forming a coalition government.

The opposition leader, Riek Machar, took an oath on Saturday as deputy of President Salva Kiir, a day after the dissolution of the previous government.

"I swear that I will be faithful and diligent with the Republic of South Sudan," Machar said in his oath in front of a room full of diplomats, as well as the leader of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and other regional representatives.

Hugs and applause followed Machar's oath.

That power agreement between Kiir and Machar collapsed twice in the fight during the conflict that began in 2013 and killed nearly 400,000 people.

Numerous attempts at peace in South Sudan have failed. Intense international pressure has followed the most recent peace agreement in 2018.

Kiir and Machar last year delayed two deadlines to take the crucial step of forming the coalition government. But on Thursday, two days before the deadline, they announced that they had agreed to form a government designed to lead elections in three years.

"Finally, peace is just around the corner," said a reporter for Radio Miraya, backed by the United Nations, from Bor, in Jonglei state.

In Yambio, youth with flags in the streets were informed.

"I'm happy with the South Sudanese, especially the displaced, hungry and afflicted who waited so long," tweeted the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

"While much work remains to be done, this is an important milestone on the road to peace," the US embassy said in a congratulatory message.

Hold politicians in South Sudan accountable

Kiir and Machar have said that pending issues will be negotiated under the new government.

Tens of thousands of rival forces must still join in a single army, a process that the UN and others have described as delayed and poorly provided.

Observers have emphasized that this new government must be inclusive in a country where fighting has often taken place along ethnic lines and where several armed groups operate. Not everyone has signed the peace agreement.

Other vice presidents named by Kiir on Friday include Taban Deng Gai, a former Machar ally who changed to the side of the government and was sanctioned last month by the United States for his involvement in serious human rights abuses. Another is Rebecca Garang, the widow of John Garang, who led a long struggle for the independence of Sudan.

The humanitarian community, which has seen more than 100 workers die since the civil war began, hopes that the new government will lead to much easier delivery of food and other much-needed support, as approximately half of the population 12 million inhabitants of South Sudan are still hungry. Some 40,000 are in a famine condition, a new report said Thursday, and now a lobster outbreak has arrived in East Africa.

Another more than 2 million people fled South Sudan during the civil war, and Kiir has urged them to return home.

The UN Human Rights Commission in South Sudan warned that serious abuses continue.

"Today in South Sudan, civilians are deliberately starving, systematically monitored and silenced, arbitrarily arrested and detained and denied significant access to justice," said their latest report.

He noted that scattered deadly violence, the use of child soldiers, repression and sexual violence jeopardize the fragile peace.