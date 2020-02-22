South Sudan leader appoints former rebel leader as his deputy

JUBA, South Sudan – South Sudan opened a new chapter in its fragile emergence of the civil war on Saturday when President Salva Kiir swore to opposition leader Riek Machar as vice president, one day after the two men agreed to form a Coalition government that many observers prayed would last this time.

The agreement has collapsed twice before and numerous attempts at peace have failed, including an agreement that saw Machar return as vice president in 2016, only to flee the country on foot months later amid new shots.

On Friday, Kiir dissolved the previous government of the youngest nation in the world just when the United Nations published a report documenting the cost of war.

South Sudan entered civil war in 2013, two years after gaining a long independence from Sudan, when supporters of Kiir and Machar, then rebel leader, clashed. The conflict has killed nearly 400,000 people, and more than two million people fled South Sudan during the civil war. Mr. Kiir has urged them to return home.