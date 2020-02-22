South Sudan leader appoints former rebel leader as his deputy

JUBA, South Sudan – South Sudan opened a new chapter in its fragile emergence of the civil war on Saturday when President Salva Kiir swore to opposition leader Riek Machar as vice president, one day after the two men agreed to form a Coalition government that many observers prayed would last this time.
The agreement has collapsed twice before and numerous attempts at peace have failed, including an agreement that saw Machar return as vice president in 2016, only to flee the country on foot months later amid new shots.
On Friday, Kiir dissolved the previous government of the youngest nation in the world just when the United Nations published a report documenting the cost of war.
South Sudan entered civil war in 2013, two years after gaining a long independence from Sudan, when supporters of Kiir and Machar, then rebel leader, clashed. The conflict has killed nearly 400,000 people, and more than two million people fled South Sudan during the civil war. Mr. Kiir has urged them to return home.
Intense international pressure followed the most recent peace agreement, in 2018. Last year, Pope Francis, in a dramatic gesture, He kissed Mr. Kiir's feet, which belongs to the majority Dinka ethnic group, and Mr. Machar, from the Nuer ethnic group, to convince them to put aside differences.
Saturday's ceremony began with a presentation for them of that photo as a reminder. Hugs and applause followed the oath of Mr. Machar.
The exasperation of the United States, the largest aid donor in South Sudan, and others grew as Kiir and Machar last year delayed two deadlines to take the crucial step of forming the coalition government. But with less than a week before the last deadline, on Saturday, everyone made a key concession.
Mr. Kiir announced a "painful,quot; decision on the politically sensitive issue of the number of states, and Mr. Machar agreed that Mr. Kiir be responsible for his safety. On Thursday, they announced that they had agreed to form a government destined to lead elections within three years, the first vote since independence.
"Finally, peace is at our doorstep," said a UN-backed Radio Miraya journalist from Bor in Jonglei state. In Yambio, young people waving flags took to the streets.
"I'm happy with the South Sudanese, especially the displaced, hungry and afflicted who waited so long," said Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby on Twitter.
Even when citizens breathed a sigh of relief, aid groups, analysts and diplomats warned of the major challenges ahead. In an apparent sign of caution, no head of state, other than the leader of Sudan, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, attended the oath.
"While much work remains to be done, this is an important milestone on the road to peace," the US embassy said in a congratulatory message.
Tens of thousands of rival forces must still join in a single army, a process that the UN and others have called late and poorly provisioned.
Observers have also emphasized that this new government must be inclusive in a country where fighting has often occurred along ethnic lines and where several armed groups operate. Not everyone has signed the peace agreement.
Mr. Kiir and Mr. Machar have said that pending issues would be negotiated under the new government.
Other vice presidents appointed by Mr. Kiir on Friday include Taban Deng Gai, a former ally of Mr. Machar who changed to the side of the government and was sanctioned last month by the United States for his involvement in serious human rights abuses. Another is Rebecca Garang, the widow of John Garang, who led a long struggle for the independence of Sudan.
The humanitarian community, which has seen more than 100 workers die since the civil war began, hopes that the new government will lead to a much easier delivery of food and other much needed support, as approximately half of The population of 12 million people in South Sudan is still hungry. Some 40,000 are in famine conditions, a new report said Thursday, and an outbreak of lobster has arrived in East Africa.
The UN Human Rights Commission in South Sudan warned that serious abuses continue.
"Today in South Sudan, civilians are deliberately starving, systematically monitored and silenced, arbitrarily arrested and detained and denied significant access to justice," their report said Thursday. He said that scattered deadly violence, the use of child soldiers, repression and sexual violence threatened the fragile peace.
The Sentinel, an investigation team that accused some South Sudan officials of corruption, urged the international community to keep up the pressure.
"Years of conflict have generated deep distrust among politicians in South Sudan, increasing the potential for a return to civil war," he said Friday. "The ability to hold South Sudan politicians accountable throughout the process, instead of waiting until it is too late, is essential for the survival of the peace agreement."