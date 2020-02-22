Sources claim that Steven Spielberg is "ashamed,quot; and "worried,quot; about his daughter Mikaela, who announced that he will work on adult entertainment

Earlier this week, Steven Spielberg's adopted daughter, Mikaela, announced that she was going to take her first steps in the adult entertainment business. Page Six states that Steven and his wife are "ashamed,quot; and "worried,quot; about Mikaela.

During a conversation with The Sun, the 23-year-old declared that she would start making solo sex videos for the website, PornHub, and also added that she was in the process of obtaining a license to be an exotic dancer in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mikaela, who referred to herself as a "sex creature," said she felt tired of the pressure she faced from society to not "capitalize,quot; on her body. Reportedly, Mikaela has just opened an account in the application, OnlyFans, which will charge users $ 15 per month to watch their videos.

The young woman suggested that her parents, Steven and Kate Capshaw, are not really upset with her and are more "intrigued,quot; by her choice in the profession than anything else. A source who spoke with The Post stated that Steven and Kate are supporting their adopted daughter, but a family friend said there was more to the story.

The source said that "obviously," Steven and his wife were "embarrassed,quot; by the public announcement to the world. Currently, Jessica Capshaw and Spielberg have seven children with each other.

Interestingly, Mikaela spent much of her life entrenched in the Hollywood business, even attended many movie premieres and even attended the Oscars.

However, Mikaela says she has struggled with mental health problems, such as anxiety and bipolar disorder. In addition, she was relentlessly intimidated as a child because of her weight and the fact that she was Steven's daughter.

In addition, Mikaela states that she was abused and prepared by "predators,quot; who were not in her family or intimate circle. Only a few years ago, he fought against alcoholism and almost died because of his daily habit of drinking. Mikaela is currently dating a 50-year-old man.

Another source who spoke with The Post claimed that Steven and Kate have raised Mikaela well, but now he is 23 years old and can do whatever he wants. That said, they worry that they may be going the wrong way.



