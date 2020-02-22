Song For Someone plays the high notes in Kingwell | Racing news





Song For Someone (white cap) begins his last Kingwell challenge

Song For Someone produced a power-packed late push to get the best exciting final of the Betway Kingwell Hurdle in Kempton.

Second grade was to run in Wincanton last weekend, only for Storm Dennis to ruin that plan, but Song For Someone took full advantage of the decision to reschedule the event.

Sent 11-8 favorite for coach Tom Symonds and rider Aidan Coleman, Song For Someone ran on the heels of the Quick Quick Grabim, but seemed to be defeated when Diego Du Charmil took control and reached the penultimate flight.

Coleman was working hard on his mount while Ch & # 39; tibello tried to overcome Diego Du Charmil after jumping the last one, but Song For Someone found a second wind, which was flying outside to pinch the victory on the line.

He beat Diego Du Charmil for a half time, which gave Symonds the biggest victory of his career to date, with the game Ch & # 39; tibello a new neck in third place.

Song For Someone did not enter the Champion Hurdle and Symonds said: "It is a horse that probably wants two and a half miles and today an obstacle was lost for the first time in a long time."

"I didn't forget the entrance (for Champion Hurdle) and I asked, but she (the owner Lady Gibbings) said," Don't be ridiculous. He is only five years old and would need a soft ground in Cheltenham. "

"It's huge. I know everyone will be (thinking) what proof it is for the Hurdle Champion, since he is not in the race, but the fact is that it is huge for us. It is a horse that stands out as it is the best We have and should improve better and better.

"At home you would not distinguish him at a gallop at all, but you show him an obstacle and he leaves, and that is the kind of quiet horse that will last (a) long (time)."

"We had the opportunity to come here or go to Fontwell (Sunday). I thought the track here would be better on soft ground, then the ground dried up and I thought we had made the wrong decision since he wants a hard two miles.

"In the middle of the line I was thinking of a wrong decision and what an idiot.

"Two and a half miles in Aintree could go, maybe, but I'll talk to Louise and Peter (Gibbings). It's a great success for everyone at home, since winning a second grade is huge."

Diego Du Charmil returned to obstacles after two hurdles and Paul Nicholls will continue to mix and match with his runner after his close defeat.

Nicholls said: "He ran very well. Harry (Cobden) gave him a peach ride. I said, & # 39; if he travels well spinning, he tries to get the first race & # 39 ;, as if it became a sprint of En the back of the last one, we would finish by the toe and we have almost cut it.

"It's hard to locate. We could opt for the Scottish Champion Hurdle as it suits you, or the Red Rum in Aintree. One thing we know is that it's better fresh."