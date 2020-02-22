Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is upset with the creators of the new version of India



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is someone you can trust to express their opinions. She is not afraid and has always defended what she believes. Only recently, director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted about remaking India. The trilogy will be directed by him and this excited many fans of the iconic film. However, Sonam has come to public light to express how hurt he is with the creators of the film, since they have not communicated with Anil Kapoor or Shekhar Kapur before making the news of a new version public. While Shekhar Kapur directed the classic film, Anil Kapoor starred along with the late Sridevi.







Expressing herself and her dissent, Sonam turned to social media to write: "A lot of people have been asking me for Mr India's remake. Honestly, my father didn't even know that the movie was being remade, we discovered it through the social networks when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted: it is quite disrespectful and not sincere, if it is true, since nobody bothered to ask my father or Uncle Shekhar, two people who played an important role in the making of the film, what was and what is. "

She added: "It is sad because it was a film made with heart and hard work and it is very sentimental for my father. Beyond trade and commercials, it is part of his legacy. I hope that respect for someone's work and contribution Sea is still as important to us as a great weekend at the box office. " Well, we hope that the creators of the remake solve it with the creators of the original.