Son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Lands, record deal

Wolfgang Van Halen prepares to launch his solo music career, as he achieves an important record deal after playing bass for his rocker father's band.

Eddie Van Halenson of the musician Wolfgang He has won a record deal to launch as a solo star.

Wolfgang has been playing bass with his rocker father on stage as a member of his band. Van Halen, but now she is 28 years old, whose mother is an actress Valerie Bertinelli, is preparing to go out on his own.

He has signed an agreement with the heads of Explorer1 Music Group to release his debut solo album, which is in the "final stages" of the recording with the help of producer Michael & # 39; Elvis & # 39; Baskette at the Van Halen 5150 Studios in California.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, Wolfgang states: "It's been a long time and I can't wait for everyone to hear what I've been working on."

Explorer1 CEO Paul Woolnough adds: "Although I knew it was going to be something special, when I was first invited to the studio, nothing prepared me for the quality, uniqueness and maturity of the songs that came out of the monitors."

"It is an absolute honor to work with Wolfgang and his team and be part of the next chapter of the Van Halen family legacy."

No more details about the project launch have been announced.

Wolfgang, who began playing the drums at age nine and the guitar at age 12, joined his father on stage for the 2007 and 2008 Van Halen Reunion tour, and then appeared on his albums "A Different Kind of Truth "and" Tokyo Dome Live in Concert ".

He is also a former member of rockers. Tremonti.