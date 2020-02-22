"Sometimes he still haunts us:" Five exonerated members talk about racial injustice to hundreds in Denver

Hundreds of people rose in unison on Saturday afternoon inside a ballroom at the Colorado Convention Center when the stars of the day were announced by the microphone.

Three men who spent years in prison for a crime they did not commit took the stage to applaud. It was a dazzling departure from their entrances to the courts in New York City 30 years ago, when these three, who were then only 14 and 15 years old, were teased with vicious signs and vile threats. A nation looked at them with contempt.

Three members of the Central Park Five, now called the Exonerated Five, captivated the audience on Saturday in downtown Denver, passionately talking about a childhood robbery, an interrupted livelihood and how the US criminal justice system failed them all levels.

Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Yusef Salaam took turns discussing how their lives changed forever in April 1989, when they were arrested for raping and brutally assaulting a 28-year-old white woman while jogging in Central Park in New York.

They were just children who loved hip-hop, skateboarding and basketball. Suddenly, they were in prison.

"At 14, we were just trying to scratch the surface of life," Richardson said. "Everyone was robbed of that potential."

His story became a warning story of rushing to trial by the public, police and prosecutors and the lack of reliability of confessions made by minors. Richardson, Santana and Salaam each spent seven years in prison, partly rejected by confessions they made to the police, to which they claim they were pressured.

In 2002, Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer and serial rapist, confessed the crime. Twelve years later, the Five of the Central Park received a $ 41 million settlement, although New York City denied having acted badly. His story has been revived for a new generation with Ava DuVernay's Netflix series "When They See Us," and the case hangs over the recent stabbing death of a freshman from Barnard College in a New York park, in which high school children of color are the main suspects

"It's been more than 30 years," Richardson said. "And sometimes he still haunts us."

The men talked about how little they understood about the criminal justice system at that age.

"We had no idea what was going on," Santana said. "Not even knowing who Miranda was."

The exonerated speakers talked about how the criminal justice system continues to persecute people of color.

"Once again we can call it the criminal justice system," Salaam said. "But right now it is the criminal system of injustice."

Even after they got out of prison, life didn't improve much: 7 p.m. curfew, being forced to register as a sex offender and attending sex offender meetings, the challenges of getting a job with a serious crime in your registry and a conviction for rape.

"There were never transition programs," Santana said. «There is no house halfway. Nobody sat down to tell us: "This is how you are productive."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who moderated the event, said it is important that Denver residents listen to the stories of these men so that the system can improve in the identification of bias.

"There were segments of our community absolutely devastated by the harsh approach to law enforcement because, frankly, what many of us consider to be Jim Crow's second phase," Hancock told Up News Info. “I intentionally wanted to make sure the police were here today and that our judges were here, our district attorneys are here, because I want them to hear and see the pain, the concern of a community that wants to see the reforms and to make sure that the justice is justice. "

After telling their stories, Santana, Richardson and Salaam offered words of encouragement to young people of color.

"When they no longer see you as a productive member of society, if the world tells you that you're worthless, remember: the truth is that you're worth everything," Salaam said.