So & # 39; ton 2 – 0 A Villa

Southampton took an important step towards the safety of the Premier League by registering a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa to leave Dean Smith's side hanging precariously over the relegation zone.

Shane Long scored early in the first half before Stuart Armstrong sealed the three points late at the time of discount.

Southampton was on top all afternoon and was a good value for his three points, with Moussa Djenepo and Danny Ings wasting excellent opportunities at all times.

Meanwhile, Villa was left to mourn another miserable day of absence, as they were consigned to their ninth defeat in the league in their last 13 games, leaving them in 17th place in the table and only aiming above the fall with West Ham, Watford and Norwich yet to play. This game week.

Southampton, responding to the consecutive defeats, took only their fourth victory in the local league of the season, as they moved 10 points outside the relegation zone.

More to follow.

Whats Next?

Southampton faces a trip to West Ham next Saturday (3pm kick-off), while Aston Villa faces the daunting task of receiving Manchester City next Sunday (4.30pm kick-off), live Sky Sports Premier League.