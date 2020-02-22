Six Nations: England vs. Ireland will be & # 39; titanic & # 39 ;, says Eddie Jones | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML06853eb3f99a9ec16ec5ab2901de857111% %MINIFYHTML06853eb3f99a9ec16ec5ab2901de857112%





Eddie Jones says that the trip from Ireland to Twickenham will be & # 39; titanic & # 39;

Eddie Jones predicts that the clash for the title of six nations of England with Ireland will be a classic since a lot of players compete to prove that they are the best dogs in Europe.

Rivals meet in Twickenham on Sunday, with Jones World Cup finalists desperate to claim victory that will keep them in the fight for the title and Andy Farrell's men equally determined to continue their Grand Slam march.

The contest is plagued by collisions between British and Lions teammates, driven to prove that they are the best in the continent in their position, between captains and game makers Owen Farrell and Johnny Sexton.

"Ireland has a number of players who claim to be number one in Europe," Jones said. "And we have a series of boys in our team who claim to be number one in Europe. I think that means it will be a titanic clash."

Two staff members hoping to set an early marker for the 2021 Lions tour are the Maro Itoje and James Ryan blocks, which could be packing in South Africa within 18 months.

Jones believes that Maro Itoje is returning to his best

"Both are players with a massive work rate. Ryan has an incredible work rate, just like Maro. And both are destructive," Jones said.

"That head-to-head clash is quite interesting because they establish the intensity of their teams to a large extent. Maro definitely does it for us."

Along with several of his teammates, Itoje has not yet accelerated thoroughly in the Six Nations of 2020, but Jones insists he is about to rediscover the kind of way that made him a force in the World Cup.

"Maro is returning to his best moment. He will definitely be at his best on Sunday. We have seen every week that he has progressed," Jones said.

"The World Cup took our boys a lot, mentally and physically, and after returning and playing consistently for their clubs, it has been difficult for them."

"That is part of the deal and we have to overcome it, but now I think we will see the best of some of our players."