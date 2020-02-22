Six MLB stories to watch as spring training games continue

%MINIFYHTMLb62d09383d3434a98b7de221ec5a7dc711% %MINIFYHTMLb62d09383d3434a98b7de221ec5a7dc712%

The sun shines, the flowers bloom and the teams have headed to Florida and Arizona for the spring training of the MLB. After a busy low season full of scandals and unexpected trades, here are six stories to see in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues.

Reactions to the Astros, Red Sox scandals

%MINIFYHTMLb62d09383d3434a98b7de221ec5a7dc713% %MINIFYHTMLb62d09383d3434a98b7de221ec5a7dc714%

The Astros cheated. People were fired. New people were hired to replace them. Only a few members of his 2017 championship team have publicly apologized, and the organization completely apologized. A complete organizational shake is difficult for any team, and spring training will be a good place to determine how this team will perform while the scandal is still fresh in the minds of other teams and sports fans.

%MINIFYHTMLb62d09383d3434a98b7de221ec5a7dc715% %MINIFYHTMLb62d09383d3434a98b7de221ec5a7dc716%

The Red Sox poster theft investigation is still ongoing, but the hiring of new manager Ron Roenicke and the exchange of the star player Mookie Betts are other reasons to monitor this team while adjusting during the spring. Commissioner Rob Manfred had said he hoped to conclude his investigation before spring training began, but there has been no public calendar for a decision or possible punishments.

Player Retaliation

Many players have submitted quotes that suggest that, if given the opportunity, they would throw the Astros hitters or start a fight. Braves' gardener Nick Markakis said: "I feel like all the guys there need a beating." Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling said that, if he had the chance, he would throw him at a Houston player.

Given the level of vitriol towards the Astros after MLB refused to punish the players for the scandal of theft of signs, it is probably only a matter of time before something happens. The question is whether this type of behavior begins in spring training, where statistics do not matter, or if teams wait for the beginning of the season to express their point.

FAGAN: MLB players must speak loudly and publicly to stop cheating in real time

Gerrit Cole

Cole comes from a dominant season in 2019, when he finished second in the Cy Young American League voting for former Astros teammate Justin Verlander. Their numbers were more than impressive: a record of 20-5, an effectiveness of 2.50 leader in the American League and 326 strikeouts leaders in the MLB. The Yankees signed it with a nine-year, $ 324 million contract, the largest for a pitcher in the offseason.

Although the MLB officially authorized the Astros to cheat during the 2019 season, players from other teams have said that the theft of posters never stopped. It will be interesting to see if Cole can avoid the violent reaction while trying to acclimatize to his new team.

The mets

The Mets never stop adding drama. They were indirectly caught up in the Astros scandal during the offseason when they hired the supposed leader of poster theft Carlos Beltrán as their new manager, and then had to fire him once the reaction began to appear.

Earlier this month, reports emerged on the new Mets spring training clubhouse, where minor league players are prohibited from entering "to remind them of the status they are working to win." Oh, and a player has already suffered a broken toe while in his hotel room. Only the Mets.

MORE: The best photos of MLB spring training

Nationals

The 2019 World Series champions have gone from being players that were key to their success, including third baseman Anthony Rendon and fan favorite Gerardo Parra, who galvanized the team with his song "Baby Shark." Like many teams, they have been touched by the Astros scandal. Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora warned the Nationals about the signs of robbery by the Astros during the Series last year. General manager Mike Rizzo added fuel to the fire when he denounced the apology of the Astros for the scandal.

"Someone has to say the words there, & # 39; cheated & # 39;" Rizzo said. "That is important to me. We continue to avoid the word and cheated. They were found guilty and I have not heard it yet."

Because the Nationals won the World Series, people will look for answers on how they beat Houston on the road amid more suspicious traps. With so many questions and distractions, spring training will be a good time for the team to regroup and perhaps get the credit they deserve for defeating the Astros on a supposedly uneven playing field.

The AL Central

The division has been composed of mostly mediocre teams and a great team. That could change this year. The White Sox made a series of winning moves now: they added Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnación, Nomar Mazara, Dallas Keuchel and Gio González and signed José Abreu again. They also signed young gardener Luis Robert with a long-term agreement to pair with Eloy Jiménez.

With the Twins now as the perennial contender instead of the Indians, it will be interesting to see two teams fighting for the Central title instead of one. Chicago and Minnesota will not meet until April 10, so the Red Sox will have plenty of time to gel before that series. Although you can't always rely on what you see in spring training, you could offer a good preview of how dominant these new White Sox could be.