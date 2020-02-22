Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a fantastic start at the box office



Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor whose films the audience eagerly awaits. The last release of the actor, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is a love story between two men and has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan premiered yesterday and the film has been very well received at the box office. The film made Rs 9.25 rupees on the first day and created a fair amount of rumors on its first day at the cash counters.







Not only the public, critics have also loved Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, protagonist of Ayushmann and Jitendra, and the film is receiving excellent reviews from all sides for its applause-worthy story and his whistle comedy.

