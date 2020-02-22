Shilpa Shetty Kundra about her baby Samisha Shetty Kundra

B-town woke up with happy news yesterday. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned to social media to reveal that she and her husband Raj Kundra have been blessed with a girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra. The couple became parents of the girl through subrogation and are extremely ecstatic about the same. In an interview with a leading newspaper, Shilpa revealed that she and Raj had been trying to have a second child since the last 5 years. The couple already has a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, and with the arrival of the girl, her family is surely complete.



Speaking about the same thing, Shilpa said: “I had signed Nikamma and had committed my appointments with Hungama when I received the news that in February we would be parents again. We clean our work schedules for the whole month. "

Shilpa also praised his team for helping everything go smoothly and said, "They helped me complete most of my work before taking the long break in February." Congratulations to you, Shilpa and Raj!