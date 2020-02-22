Sheriff: Plane crashes in downtown MN – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it is responding to reports of a fallen plane in central Minnesota.
Agents say the plane crashed in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, about 48 kilometers northwest of Minneapolis.
%MINIFYHTMLf4f8960b6a01186c64ed251a498f881311%%MINIFYHTMLf4f8960b6a01186c64ed251a498f881312%
Wright County authorities tell Up News Info that the accident occurred just south of the Crow River near St. Michael.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.