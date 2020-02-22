Sheriff: Plane crashes in downtown MN – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it is responding to reports of a fallen plane in central Minnesota.

Agents say the plane crashed in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, about 48 kilometers northwest of Minneapolis.

Wright County authorities tell Up News Info that the accident occurred just south of the Crow River near St. Michael.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.