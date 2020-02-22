Sheriff: Man transported by plane to hospital after being hit by a tractor in southwest MN – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office says a 30-year-old man had to be flown to a hospital after being hit by a tractor in southwest Minnesota on Friday night.

Your current condition is not known at this time.

Sheriff's agents were notified of the incident, at 210th Avenue in Hanley Falls, around 9:30 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The authorities have not published information on what could have caused the collision.