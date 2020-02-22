Sheriff: 2 children killed in a fatal accident on Friday morning – Up News Info

The community of St. Croix Falls mourns the loss of two young wrestlers in western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the children died in a car accident on Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 7:41 a.m. on 220th Street in St. Croix Falls. Deputies say a teenager was driving an SUV and lost control over the ice. The SUV slipped into a ditch, rolled and hit several trees.

The St. Croix Falls School District says that it has since shared the information with all students and staff, before making resources available to the community to find support and guidance.

The high school commons area will be open from 9 a.m. at noon on Saturday, February 22 for the school community in general.

Investigators have not shared the names of the victims, who apparently wore safety belts. This is a story in development, please check for updates soon.