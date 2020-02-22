Shawn Johnson shares her secrets for beating Mother Shamers

In this point, Shawn johnson You can feel when they will come.
Almost four months in raising the daughter Drew Hazel East with a husband of three and a half years, Andrew East, the retired gymnast has deduced that moms shamers react to three types of content. "The car seats, we never talk," says the four-time Olympic medalist, noting that they have been scolded for leaving Drew's seat on the ground, for letting her wear too many layers and placing the chest buckle.
Everything that has to do with head stabilization is also a no-no, he tells E! News, with people who refuse to believe that the baby has the strength of the neck to keep his head up. "And then Instagram has an affinity with socks," she says. "If your baby does not wear socks, he is always cold. He has freezing".
It's enough to make anyone feel hot from anger, but Johnson manages to stay cool. Of course, it can be annoying when every Karen and Becky sound ("When people now criticize us as parents, I feel they are criticizing our love for our son," he explains), but the 28-year-old has learned to see unsolicited advice. About exactly what it is.
"You just realize that moms shamers are too passionate mothers who have discovered something that works for them and are now preaching the gospel," he explains to E! News. "So you should take it with a grain of salt and say: & # 39; Okay, it worked for you, it didn't work for us, so we'll do this instead & # 39;".
How is that being a newbie father?
Because weeks later, she and the 28-year-old NFL snapper have already realized the great truth of raising children: even the most polished Instagram moms are just discovering it as they go.
"We had a game plan for the pregnancy and childbirth process and these first months of raising Drew," says East, "we had our plan A. But I think the most valuable thing was that we went through that planning process, so we could educate us about all the different options because it probably won't work as you think it will. So just to know, it's ok, this didn't work, so let's try this and that didn't work, so let's try this. Know what's out there and go with what works for you. "
Lindsey Grace Whiddon
That was never more true than when they began their feeding journey.
Johnson expected to fully breastfeed exclusively. His new roommate of 8 pounds and 8 ounces had other ideas. With Drew fighting, his nursing sessions turned into a complete fight that left both sides in tears. So desperate to make sure her daughter was, you know, fed her, she gave him bottles of extracted milk.
Imagine your surprise to hear that keeping your child alive was a wrong move.
Requesting reinforcements in the form of a lactation consultant, the Nashville resident was ready to get to work and resolve the situation. "But she even said, & # 39; Huh, well, I don't know. Maybe we can try some things. What have you been doing? & # 39;" Remember the consultant. "And I thought, & # 39; Well, I bottle fed her, because there was no way I was eating & # 39; and it was something like, & # 39; Oh, well, you probably already ruined it. I don't think she comes back & # 39; ".
As the professional detailed all the mistakes she felt Johnson had made while feeding her baby, "I felt sad because at that time, as a mother, especially at the beginning, you're just trying to solve it. You don't know something. You don't know how do nothing. I was trying to feed my daughter and I was trying to keep her happy and make sure she gained weight, "he says. "And feeling like I had failed him, I felt so guilty and just defeated."
Fortunately, East was not willing to let the decorated Olympian take the L. Jumping into action, he gathered a chorus of voices to reinforce the best narrative: "I started talking to our pediatrician, nurses and friends and everyone said," Stop get stressed You do not need to breastfeed. Pump. If you can't pump enough, use the formula. "It was so easy for them to say it," says Johnson, and began investigating.
A nocturnal education on the importance of DHA for brain development, immune lactoferrin and MFGM, a component that helps cognitive development, ended with a pantry full of Enfamil's Enspire line formula and a full and happy baby. (A situation that made the subsequent application of the brand appear to be destined to be: "Are they like, & # 39; Do you want to make an association? & # 39; And we think, & # 39; Actually, you saved our life & # 39; "recalls the native of Iowa.)
The intensive nutrition course was undoubtedly stressful, says Johnson, "but I think it was a good first thing for us to move on to set up the whole child because children are complex."
For every photo of the future potential gymnast in a balance beam, there are a handful of mini fusions.
As at the time when Johnson, with the help of numerous calls to his pediatrician, could not understand what was causing Drew to vomit after each meal. (Spoiler alert: bottle teats have various flow sizes, a little known fact that he discovered in the most difficult way). Or those moments in the middle of the night why he doesn't stop crying "when it's two in the morning and they're both super tired," East remembers, "and there are loud-sounding machines and you don't hear anything, so that they end up always frustrated and angry at each other, really, for no reason. "
But even with all that, and the comments of the followers that call him the attention of the followers who inform him that you didn't see his daughter in enough pink ("Everyone thinks I really wanted a child because my baby shower was green and blue,quot; ). , despite its literal and figurative disorder, it has also brought this ineffable, sometimes disconcerting sense of joy.
"I feel that people try to explain that love and affinity you feel for your child, but you don't get it until you really have a child," says Johnson. Less than 24 hours on a quick and relaxed work trip to New York to sing his praises to Enfamil while his mother looked at Drew: "My heart hurts. And that's for a baby, like a baby who cries, cries and drools I alone, oh my God, I can't get enough of her. "
Amid sleep deprivation and constant diaper changes, hard parts can feel very consuming, East admits. "It's much easier to share the difficult parts. Like, hey, you're not sleeping much or the baby is screaming a lot or it's difficult, you know, marriage. But it's very difficult to express it and convey the message of how wonderful it is," He says. "It's like this ambiguous feeling of satisfaction. And there's nothing like knowing almost every detail of a human being and seeing them learn and grow."
The former Vanderbilt student, who spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders, has been surprised at how completely he has melted in the presence of his daughter. "I already cried for her wedding and she is three months old," she wonders. "It's crazy what makes you. I never thought it would be that dad and here we are."
These are statements like those that leave the 2008 Olympic silver medalist confident that she caught a winner. "He is the best father never. I mean, I feel like we are completely different parents, in different ways. And yet, just seeing him be a father is great, "she says.
She compares him to having a new vision of how he treats her in her marriage. "You can never step back to see how your partner loves you. You can feel it, but you can't see it," he explains. "And now being able to see him really love someone and take care of a child is very special."
Well, that and the way he talks about seeing his wife as a mother.
"It's amazing to see how willing Shawn is to sacrifice himself to keep Drew in any way," he says. "It just makes you appreciate your spouse, because he's giving everything he has, all his energy to make Drew the priority. And I think it's inspiring."
(Excuse me while we cry in silence, imagining the toast you could offer in your daughter's future vows).
Although the duties of the father of the bride are still far away, everyone cannot help imagining the next milestones that will leave them screaming with joy, the moments of wonder that make the rest worthwhile.
"We're still waiting for the real belly laugh, she hasn't done it yet," says Johnson. "I can't wait for him to stand up for the first time, walk, travel and say his first word. I don't think there is one thing he is wishing for. It is literally every little thing."
