Shawn Johnson shares her secrets for beating Mother Shamers

That was never more true than when they began their feeding journey.

Johnson expected to fully breastfeed exclusively. His new roommate of 8 pounds and 8 ounces had other ideas. With Drew fighting, his nursing sessions turned into a complete fight that left both sides in tears. So desperate to make sure her daughter was, you know, fed her, she gave him bottles of extracted milk.

Imagine your surprise to hear that keeping your child alive was a wrong move.

Requesting reinforcements in the form of a lactation consultant, the Nashville resident was ready to get to work and resolve the situation. "But she even said, & # 39; Huh, well, I don't know. Maybe we can try some things. What have you been doing? & # 39;" Remember the consultant. "And I thought, & # 39; Well, I bottle fed her, because there was no way I was eating & # 39; and it was something like, & # 39; Oh, well, you probably already ruined it. I don't think she comes back & # 39; ".

As the professional detailed all the mistakes she felt Johnson had made while feeding her baby, "I felt sad because at that time, as a mother, especially at the beginning, you're just trying to solve it. You don't know something. You don't know how do nothing. I was trying to feed my daughter and I was trying to keep her happy and make sure she gained weight, "he says. "And feeling like I had failed him, I felt so guilty and just defeated."