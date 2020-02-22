Shaunie O'Neal and Evelyn Lozada are publicly criticized by this former W Basketball Wives ’star for this reason

Tami Roman does not stop and has decided to spill all the tea on why he decided it was time to leave Basketball Wives It turned out that it wasn't just the drama with Evelyn Lozada that pushed her to the door, but it had a lot to do with her relationship with Shaunie O & # 39; Neal.

The reality show star sat with Keyshia Cole in her new talk show Fox Soul One by one with Keyshia Cole, where he did not hesitate to throw Basketball Wives executive producer O’Neal under the bus.

Roman said this about his spectacular outing at the end of season 8: “I thought in my mind that we were close. I thought we had camaraderie, brotherhood and mutual respect. I discovered in the last three seasons that the lack of friendship was demonstrated instead of the brotherhood as it belonged to me, which was unfortunate because I care about Shaunie. "

Then he talked about what many of his co-stars have been saying: O & # 39; Neal prefers Lozada over all the other ladies:

Roman revealed: I think when I returned to the show, Basketball Wives LA in 2015, I thought the cast was great. We had Mehgan (James), and we had Brandi (Maxiell), we had Malaysia (Snapper), Jackie (Christie). I thought it was awesome. And then 2016 came into what I like to call the seed of the devil. "

She continued saying: “All the dynamics changed. And for me, it was not a happy place to be once she returned. And this is not a secret. He doesn't like me, I've never loved him, I tried to be a friend, and now I've accepted that he doesn't like me, so now I don't like you. "

When asked about making peace with Lozada, she confessed: “I tried many times. I really and really did, and to discover that many jobs were being done behind the scenes and emails were sent and negative and negative things were said about my health and my abortions to the network executives, I felt that at that point, That was crossing a line for me. So there was no way we could have worked together for me. "

Shaquille's ex-wife O & # 39; Neal said Roman crossed a line with the rumor that his children's father had slept with Lozada.

Recently he said: "I think that all that disaster affected the relationship between Tami and I. I didn't want him to do it because I felt Tami was telling me because he didn't give a damn, but I think what was in question was,quot; when. " has been going on for so long, or have you known for a long time. Why now? "

The drama reaches new heights.



