Shania Twain adds Oscar Win to her wishlist

The successful & # 39; Still the One & # 39; She is addicted to acting after making her film debut in 2019 and hopes to win an Academy Award while preparing for her new movie.

Country music superstar Shania twain He has added an Oscar to his wish list after falling in love with his new career as an actress.

The creator of hits "Still the One" made his big screen debut opposite John Travolta in the 2019 action movie "Commercial paint", and now it has partnered with Gary Sinise for the next movie "I still believe", in which he portrays the mother of the Christian musician Jeremy Camp.

Working alongside the two Hollywood veterans proved to be valuable master classes for Shania, who attributes to the stars for helping to draw her acting talent.

"They both have a lot of experience as actors and they influenced me a lot. I learned a lot from them," he tells syndicated columnist Allison Kugel. "They were friendly and very helpful and made me feel very welcome, and I loved being on set."

"John Travolta made me feel very comfortable, and a film set is a place where I feel I belong. It comes very naturally. I have no nerves or anything like that."

The actress-turned singer admits that she had never harbored dreams on screen before tackling Trading Paint, and is now hooked.

"I would really love to do more in the movie, so it sparked an interest I didn't know I had," he explains. "It's a newly discovered joy in my life where I can be creative and leave myself like no other element in my career."

And Shania is so determined to develop her acting curriculum, that she hopes that one day she will lead her to a great victory at the Academy Awards.

She smiles, "It would be fun to get an Oscar … That would be a wish list, of course! Why not? I would definitely add an Oscar to my wish list."