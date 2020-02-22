Shadowy Church is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea

Read live updates about the coronavirus outbreak here.
SEOUL, South Korea – At meetings of the secret Church of Jesus Shincheonji, the faithful sit together on the ground, are prohibited from wearing glasses or facial masks. They come to church even when they are sick, former members say. After the services, they were divided into groups to study the Bible or to go outside and proselytize.
After the first coronavirus infection was reported among its members, they were told to lie about being followers, although the church later said that was not their policy.
Now, health officials are concentrating on church practices while trying to contain the alarming outbreak of South Korean coronavirus, in which Shincheonji members, along with their families and others who contracted the virus, represent More than half of confirmed infections. . On Saturday, the number of cases in the country shot up to 346, only surpassed by mainland China, if the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise is excluded from Japan's count.
More than 1,250 church members have reported potential symptoms, health officials said, which increases the likelihood that the nation's workload will soon trigger further. In response, the government is closing thousands of kindergartens, nursing homes and community centers, even banning outdoor political demonstrations that are a feature of life in downtown Seoul.
As of Saturday, more than 700 Shincheonji members, which the main churches in South Korea consider a cult, have not yet been contacted, according to health officials, who were frantically waiting to detect signs of infection.
"Shincheonji members know of their bad image and generally hide their affiliation from members who do not belong to the church, including their parents," said Hwang Eui-jong, a pastor who has researched the church. “It is not surprising that many of them are unattainable. They must be huddled together somewhere, praying for this to finally disappear. ”
The snowball outbreak among church followers is testing the health system of South Korea, which successfully mastered a deadly outbreak of the Middle East respiratory syndrome in 2015. Experts in religious sects from South Korea and former Church members said their practices made their members unusually vulnerable to contagious diseases.
"Unlike other churches, Shincheonji makes its members sit together on the ground during services, in neat and military ranks and files," said Lee Ho-yeon, who left the church in 2015. "We were not supposed to have nothing on our faces, like glasses or masks. We were trained to sing our hymns out loud. "
"They taught us not to be afraid of disease," said Lee. “They taught us not to worry about such mundane things as jobs, ambition or passion. Everything focused on proselytism, even when we were sick. "
The outbreak was strongest at Shincheonji church in Daegu, a city of approximately 2.5 million in the southeast of the country, where a 61-year-old woman known as Patient No. 31 is believed to be a link between many of the cases. Restrictions to public meetings have been implemented more strongly in Daegu than in other parts of the country.
Patient No. 31 was admitted to a small hospital in Daegu on February 7, after a small traffic accident. The next day, he complained of a sore throat. The day after that, one Sunday, he attended a religious service in Shincheonji, health officials say.
The next day he developed a fever, one that persisted, and he stayed in the hospital. Even so, he escaped the following Sunday to go to church again. At least 1,000 Shincheonji members attended one of those two Sunday services, officials said.
At least twice, doctors recommended that the woman transfer to a larger hospital for a coronavirus test, but she refused, health officials said. He insisted that he had not visited China in recent months, nor had he met anyone who knew he had the virus.
Finally, on Monday, she felt sick enough to register at a government-run clinic for a coronavirus test. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that she was infected.
"Their behavior is not surprising for people familiar with the church," said Chung Yun-seok, a religious cult expert who runs the Christian Portal News website. "For them, getting sick is a sin because it prevents them from doing God's work."
The church rejected criticism of its practices on Friday, calling it "slander based on prejudices among established churches." He said his members sat together on the floor because local authorities would not give him permission to build larger churches.
Health officials were still trying to find out how patient No. 31 contracted the disease. Mr. Hwang noted that the church had been proselytizing among ethnic Koreans in northeast China, many of whom invited South Korea.
Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Korea, said authorities were investigating reports that Shincheonji had operations in Hubei, the Chinese province that includes Wuhan, where the virus emerged. The South Korean news agency Newsis reported Friday that Shincheonji had opened a church in Wuhan last year, and that references to it had been removed from the church's website. Church officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
South Korean officials learned that patient No. 31 had visited Cheongdo, a county near Daegu, in early February. As of Saturday, 108 patients and medical staff at a Cheongdo hospital had tested positive for the coronavirus; Two of them died this week.
Cheongdo is the birthplace of Lee Man-hee, the 88-year-old self-styled messiah founded by Shincheonji, and his followers regularly make pilgrimages there and do volunteer work. It is also believed that church members attended the funeral of Mr. Lee's brother in Cheongdo in early February.
On Friday, Newsis quoted patient number 31 as saying that he had not visited the hospital or attended the funeral, but that he had used a public bathhouse while in Cheongdo.
"We need a thorough investigation of the people who attended the religious services and the funeral," President Moon Jae-in said Friday while presiding over an emergency meeting on the outbreak
After the case of Patient No. 31 was first reported, messages were sent on social networks to Shincheonji members telling them to continue their evangelical work in small groups. The messages also told members that if officials asked, they should deny that they belonged to the church or went to their services.
But the church then said that those messages did not reflect its official policy, and that it had disciplined the person who sent them.
On Friday, Mr. Lee urged his members to "follow the instructions of the government," asking them to avoid meetings and proselytize online.
"This outbreak of the disease is the work of the devil, who is determined to stop the rapid growth of the Shincheonji," he said in a message to his followers.
South Korea has long been a fertile ground for unorthodox religious groups, some of which have accumulated enormous wealth and influence. After an overloaded ferry sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people, South Koreans were shocked to learn that the ferry company was controlled by a religious leader who had been rejected as a heretic by the main churches.
Shincheonji has 150,000 members and has 12 congregations in South Korea. It also has many smaller operations, which are presented as cafes or churches of other denominations and are used to proselytize, Chung said.
Shincheonji has been criticized for his aggressive evangelical work. Many conventional churches publish signs that warn undercover Shincheonji missionaries not to infiltrate their congregations.
Shincheonji members have recently addressed young South Koreans, offering them free tarot readings, personality tests and foreign language classes, according to Mr. Hwang.
Moon Yoo-ja, 60, who spent years trying to "rescue,quot; his daughter from the church, accused Shincheonji of ruining many families.
"Once they fall into the church trap, they often drop out of school and jobs," Moon said. "Some housewives packed up and joined the church, abandoning their husbands and children."
Hwang Gui-hag, editor-in-chief of the Seoul-based Law Times, which specializes in religious news, warned not to focus too much on Shincheonji's practices, some of which he said could be found in other churches in Korea. South.
"This is not essentially a religious problem, but a medical and health problem," said Hwang. “If we pay too much attention to religion, we lose the point. How would you explain the great outbreak in Wuhan, China, which is not really caused by any church?