Shadowy Church is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea

Read live updates about the coronavirus outbreak here.

SEOUL, South Korea – At meetings of the secret Church of Jesus Shincheonji, the faithful sit together on the ground, are prohibited from wearing glasses or facial masks. They come to church even when they are sick, former members say. After the services, they were divided into groups to study the Bible or to go outside and proselytize.

%MINIFYHTMLefb22f217688690ff2c03a4b5b5c8c4e11% %MINIFYHTMLefb22f217688690ff2c03a4b5b5c8c4e12%

After the first coronavirus infection was reported among its members, they were told to lie about being followers, although the church later said that was not their policy.

Now, health officials are concentrating on church practices while trying to contain the alarming outbreak of South Korean coronavirus, in which Shincheonji members, along with their families and others who contracted the virus, represent More than half of confirmed infections. . On Saturday, the number of cases in the country shot up to 346, only surpassed by mainland China, if the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise is excluded from Japan's count.

More than 1,250 church members have reported potential symptoms, health officials said, which increases the likelihood that the nation's workload will soon trigger further. In response, the government is closing thousands of kindergartens, nursing homes and community centers, even banning outdoor political demonstrations that are a feature of life in downtown Seoul.