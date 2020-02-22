Several students killed in a flash flood in Indonesia | News

At least eight students have died and two others are missing after a flash flood hit a group of high school students who were walking along a river on the main island of Indonesia, Java, a rescue official said.

About 250 students were walking along the Sembor River in the town of Donokerto in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on Friday when the high waters dragged some students, drowning them.

"Rescue team personnel have found eight bodies and are still looking for two more that are still missing," said the head of the Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) of Yogyakarta, Lalu Wahyu Effendi, on Saturday, as quoted by the Jakarta Post.

The group was not aware of changing weather conditions upstream and the development of thunderstorms, according to a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

"The students were doing exploration activities around the Sempor River," said BNPB spokesman Agus Wibowo, in a statement Friday.

A local military chief told TVOne that most of the bodies were found a short distance down the Sembor River from the flood site. He said a downpour broke out on the banks of the river, causing the flood.

He said 239 students were rescued, including 10 who were treated for injuries.

Wibowo said it wasn't raining when the students went down to the river, but as they surrounded him "great waves came upriver."

He added that the joint forces comprising the police, the search and rescue agency and the army had been sent to assist in the search and rescue.

The rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.