Server that went viral after LeBron James hit the spotlight again after another spill

Wow, he did it again.

Do you remember Katy Stevens, the server with whom LeBron James crashed when the Lakers were playing in Portland in December, causing a great disaster? Well, sister spilled tea AGAIN. . . And the beer . and popcorn. . . and, literally, everything else he wore during Friday night’s Trail Blazers game against the Pelicans.

In defense of Stevens, the five-year NBA referee Mitchell Ervin was not looking where he was going when he stepped back toward her. Rookie error by the veteran.

The guy sitting and helping to clean it is a saint – Bernie Burner (@mom_morty) February 22, 2020

Stevens is not the only sand worker who has airtime in the NBA this week. On Thursday night, a Warriors ball player put a nice screen on the Jeff Green of the Rockets to free Toscanini Anderson for an easy dump.