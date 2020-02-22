Self-defense instructor shares advice after two women who were attacked in Collin County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– In the last month there have been two attacks against women runners.

The first incident in McKinney. The second four days ago in Frisco.

No arrests have been made and this has left some women wondering how they can defend themselves better if they find themselves in a similar situation.

Self-defense experts say that when the adrenaline is pumping, things like pepper spray or a gun can get out of your hands and you should know what to do next.

Adenilson Clementino is a mixed martial arts fighter and trainer who started a "Self Defense for Ladies,quot; class.

"What you don't want to do is try to train the ladies to use power against power," said Clementino.

He says always be alert on the trails.

If someone acts suspicious, avoid it. Look them in the eye so you can identify them to the police.

But if you still find yourself the victim of an attack, try to neutralize it.

He demonstrates in his classes (and in the video at the top of this story) what to do if someone catches you.

To find out on which dates the Ladies Self Defense class takes place, click here.