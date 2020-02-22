Seen from space: black smoke from Becker's fire captured by the meteorological satellite – Up News Info

The column of black and toxic smoke that filled the sky north of the Twin Cities for days this week was so massive that it was captured by a US weather satellite. UU.

The GOES-16 satellite captured the plume of smoke as it grew at the northern metal recycling plant in Becker, where a pile of junk cars caught fire on Tuesday morning and burned for almost three days, sending particles of Metal and plastic to heaven.

A Twitter account called "NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs,quot; shared a timelapse video of satellite images, approaching downtown Minnesota to show a black smoke line emerging from a single point and moving toward the Wisconsin border.

#SATELITE FOCUS: On February 19, @NOAA‘S # GOES16 🛰️ caught the #smoke plume of the #BeckerFire which burned for 2 days at a recycling plant in Becker, #MINNESOTA. It was reported that the black soot of the smoke had darkened #snow on the ground (white shading) in favor of the wind #fire. pic.twitter.com/dkR8znfWTH %MINIFYHTML69da1b71c0d29cfd96117c4eb888ee3013% %MINIFYHTML69da1b71c0d29cfd96117c4eb888ee3014% – NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) February 21, 2020

%MINIFYHTML69da1b71c0d29cfd96117c4eb888ee3015% %MINIFYHTML69da1b71c0d29cfd96117c4eb888ee3016%

In response to fire and putrid smoke, schools in Becker will cancel classes on Thursday due to concerns about air quality. In addition, the air quality was reduced in the Twin Cities, since the metropolitan area was in favor of the Becker wind.

Teams from various departments fought the fire for days, with the help of the Minnesota National Guard. Until Friday, the flames had been replaced by steam rising to the batteries of charred cars.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is conducting tests on the impact of the fire in the Becker area. Initially, tests suggested that smoke was only a problem for people with respiratory problems, such as asthma.