Scottish Premier League Summary: 10-man Aberdeen falls to fourth after Ross County defeat | Soccer news

By PA Sport
Last update: 02/22/20 7:04 pm
Aberdeen, of ten men, was defeated 2-1 by Ross County to fall to fourth place in the Ladbrokes Premier.
Everyone looked for the Dons well when Curtis Main gave them a 28-minute lead, but Dean Campbell was ejected four minutes later when he received a second reserve for not retiring with a free throw.
It was significant since Billy McKay of the county matched just before halftime and attacked home a late winner from a narrow angle.
The allowed result Motherwell to get ahead of Aberdeen in third position with a goalless draw in Hamilton Despite playing more than half of the game, a man less.
Christopher Long was ejected in the 37th minute, but Hamilton could not improve on a first chance that saw Marios Ogkmpoe denied by Mark Gillespie.
In fact, Motherwell almost snatched a late winner, only for Luke Southwood to save him from Liam Polworth.
Irish Y Livingston drew 1-1 in the other game of the day.
Christian Doidge gave the advantage to Hibs, turning on Greg Docherty's low cross, but Aaron Taylor-Sinclair converted Steven Lawless's wonderful cross to save a point for visitors.
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.