Scottish Premier League Summary: 10-man Aberdeen falls to fourth after Ross County defeat | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML918f57810c31fa574c072400455e4beb11% %MINIFYHTML918f57810c31fa574c072400455e4beb12%





Billy McKay (R) celebrates after scoring Ross County's second goal against Aberdeen

%MINIFYHTML918f57810c31fa574c072400455e4beb13% %MINIFYHTML918f57810c31fa574c072400455e4beb14%

Aberdeen, of ten men, was defeated 2-1 by Ross County to fall to fourth place in the Ladbrokes Premier.

%MINIFYHTML918f57810c31fa574c072400455e4beb15% %MINIFYHTML918f57810c31fa574c072400455e4beb16%

Everyone looked for the Dons well when Curtis Main gave them a 28-minute lead, but Dean Campbell was ejected four minutes later when he received a second reserve for not retiring with a free throw.

It was significant since Billy McKay of the county matched just before halftime and attacked home a late winner from a narrow angle.

The allowed result Motherwell to get ahead of Aberdeen in third position with a goalless draw in Hamilton Despite playing more than half of the game, a man less.

Christopher Long was ejected in the 37th minute, but Hamilton could not improve on a first chance that saw Marios Ogkmpoe denied by Mark Gillespie.

Liam Polworth was denied a Motherwell winner against Hamilton

In fact, Motherwell almost snatched a late winner, only for Luke Southwood to save him from Liam Polworth.

Irish Y Livingston drew 1-1 in the other game of the day.

Christian Doidge gave the advantage to Hibs, turning on Greg Docherty's low cross, but Aaron Taylor-Sinclair converted Steven Lawless's wonderful cross to save a point for visitors.