Sanders warns Russia to stay out of the US presidential campaign | USA news

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia to stay out of the 2020 presidential elections after US officials told him that Moscow was trying to help his campaign.

"The intelligence community is telling us that they are interfering with this campaign, right now, in 2020. And what I say to Mr. Putin, if he is elected president, trust that he will not interfere in the US elections," he said. Sanders to journalists. Friday in Bakersfield, California.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf1a8b5d4a02e5acf740ffe8bce72f3d511% %MINIFYHTMLf1a8b5d4a02e5acf740ffe8bce72f3d512%

Sanders, 78, a democratic socialist senator who describes himself from Vermont, is considered the favorite for the Democratic nomination and is the favorite to win the Nevada assemblies on Saturday.

The Washington Post on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter, said US officials had told Sanders about the Russian effort and had also informed Republican President Donald Trump and US lawmakers.

It was not clear what form Russian assistance took, the newspaper said.

Sanders said he was informed about a month ago. His campaign noted that the briefing was classified.

"They told us that Russia, maybe other countries, will be involved in this campaign," Sanders told reporters. "Look, here's the message: to Russia, stay away from the American elections."

"What they are doing, by the way, how ugly they are doing, and I have seen some of their tweets and stuff, is that they are trying to divide us," he said. "They are trying to cause chaos. They are trying to cause hate in the United States."

Moscow denial

The Kremlin denied Friday that Russia was interfering with the US presidential campaign to increase Trump's chances of reelection, following reports that US intelligence officials warned Congress about the electoral threat last week.

"These are more paranoid announcements that, to our regret, will multiply as we approach the (US) elections," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "They have nothing to do with the truth."

Facebook declined to comment if it has seen any evidence of Russian assistance to the Sanders campaign. In October, the company eliminated Russian-backed accounts that purported to be from political battlefield states.

Some of those accounts used Instagram to praise Sanders. Another used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and criticized Biden for race issues.

The US intelligence agencies concluded that the Kremlin used disinformation operations, cyber attacks and other methods in its 2016 operation in an effort to push Trump into his presidential race, an accusation Russia denies.

Trump, sensitive to doubts about the legitimacy of his victory, also questioned that finding and repeatedly criticized US intelligence agencies. UU.

Russia's alleged interference caused a two-year US investigation led by Special Adviser Robert Mueller.

Mueller found no conclusive evidence of coordination between Russia and Trump's campaign. He also noted 10 cases in which Trump may have tried to obstruct his investigation, as the Democrats claimed, but left any finding of obstruction to Congress.

Trump hits the Democrats

Of the eight contestants who are still seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, Sanders leads the polls in Nevada and across the country for a dozen points about Joe Biden, who ranks second.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose campaign has stalled, hopes that her outstanding performance in the Democratic debate on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where she gutted billionaire newcomer and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, for accusations of misconduct by Women against him will give the Nevadans a little respect.

On Friday, Trump gathered his own supporters in Las Vegas, where he attacked "sick,quot; and "radical socialist,quot; contenders for his work.

Bloomberg was "breathless,quot; after his debate debacle, Trump said out loud.

Sanders is "crazy," Warren is "a mess," Biden has been "angry," and billionaire activist Tom Steyer is an "idiot," the president added.

Trump, however, tried to sow doubts on the ballot.

"I heard that their computers are in bad shape like Iowa," he said in his demonstration, without citing evidence.

"They say they will have many problems tomorrow."